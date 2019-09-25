French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

DERICHEBOURG:

Derichebourg announced on Tuesday the sale of its activities in Morocco.

PLASTIC OMNIUM:

Plastic Omnium announced on Tuesday the appointment of Laurent Favre as CEO and Laurent Burelle as Chairman.

QUADIENT:

Quadient reported on Tuesday its half-year results, with net income group share down at 47‍​ million euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....