French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini announced on Thursday it received clearance for its proposed acquisition of Altran.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour said on Thursday it finalised the sale of 80% of Carrefour China to Chinese company Sunning.com.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France will cut taxes by more than 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) next year and Germany should follow Paris’ footsteps with fiscal stimulus to revive its flagging economy, France’s finance minister said on Thursday.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ:

Gaztransport et Technigaz announced on Thursday it signed a contract with Saren B.V. for three GBS units for Arctic LNG 2 project.

VIOHALCO:

Viohalco reported on Thursday its half-year results, with H1 EBITDA down at 138.6 million euros compared to the previous year.

