French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

ADP, ADIM and Cycas Hospitaliy announced the signing of agreements on a hotel complex at Paris-CDG.

ALTAREA SCA:

Altarea reported on Monday the filing of a simplified public takeover bid on NR 21 shares.

ICADE SA:

Icade reported the sale of 49% of the Eqho Tower for 365 million euros, as well as the acquisition of the “Pointe Métro 1” complex for 123 million euros.

SAINT GOBAIN SA:

Saint-Gobain announced the completion of sale of its distribution activity in Germany.

WORLDLINE SA/ABN AMRO BANK NV:

Worldline announced on Monday the completion of the acquisition of a 36.4% minority stake in equensWorldline, while ANB Amro said it completed the sale of its shares in equensWordline to Worldline.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....