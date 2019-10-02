French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Groupe ADP reported that it enters into exclusive negotiation with bolivian authorities to develop the Santa Cruz International Airport.

APERAM SA:

Aperam announced its intention to redeem convertible and/or exchangeable bonds.

COLAS SA/BOUYGUES SA: Colas, a subsidiary of Bouygues Group, announced that Herve Le Bouc is resigning as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

EDF:

EDF will take concrete action to remedy a string of technical problems, delays and cost overruns at its nuclear plants, its CEO said on Tuesday after coming under heavy criticism from the French finance minister over the weekend.

PERNOD RICARD SA:

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Tuesday it will cut about 280 jobs through a voluntary redundancy plan as part of a plan to merge its two French distribution subsidiaries Ricard and Pernod.

SAINT GOBAIN SA:

French construction materials maker Saint-Gobain said on Tuesday it sells K Par K in France.

UNILEVER NV:

Consumer goods giant Unilever acquired skin care business Lenor Japan for an undisclosed sum.

