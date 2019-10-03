French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS SE/WTO:

The United States will impose 10% tariffs on aircraft and 25% on other industrial and agricultural products from the European Union as part of a World Trade Organization penalty award in a long-running aircraft subsidy case, an official with the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Wednesday.

BREXIT:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday, pitching a possible compromise for a last-minute exit deal that was cautiously welcomed by the EU though the two sides still remain far apart.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA:

French spirits maker Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits announced on Wednesday it partners with Sazerac Company in the USA.

THALES:

Thales is targeting an operating profit margin of 11.5%-12% by 2023 following its recent acquisition of chipmaker Gemalto, the defence company said on Thursday ahead of an investor day.

