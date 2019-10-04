French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

GTT: LNG transportation equipment company GTT received on Thursday two orders from SHI and HSHI.

JCDECAUX SA: JCDecaux reported it won a 20-year advertising contract in Japan. SOCIETE LDC SA: LDC reported a H1 consolidated revenue up at 2.10 billion euros.

VERALLIA PACKAGING SASU: French glass bottle maker Verallia on Thursday said it priced its initial public offering at 27 euros ($29.66) per share, which is at the low end of the 26.50 to 29.50 euros target range.

VIVENDI: French media group Vivendi has filed a lawsuit against Italian broadcaster Mediaset, seeking to invalidate the decisions of a shareholder meeting that last month approved a corporate overhaul, Mediaset said on Thursday.

