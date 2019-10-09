French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EDF:

rench utility EDF faces an additional 1.2 billion euros in costs to repair faulty weldings at the nuclear reactor it is building in northern France, bringing the total budget to more than 12 billion euros, news daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

EDENRED SA:

Edenred announced an investment in the fleet management platform Avrios.

ELIS SA:

Elis announced the divestment of IHSS, its clinical solutions division in the UK.

PLASTIC OMNIUM SA:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium reviews its 2019 outlook for 2019, expecting its operating margin to be 6% and reported a 9-month economic revenue of 6.85 billion euros.

