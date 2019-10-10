French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR:

Food retailer Carrefour Brasil is handing over the management of its 17 supermarkets in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais to a family-owned chain, in a deal that aims to address the peculiarities of regional markets in a vast country.

CASINO and LDC:

Casino announced on Wednesday it signed an agreement with LDC to sell Luché Tradition Volailles production plant. ,

EDENRED:

French antitrust body Autorité de la Concurrence plans to fine the four main French meal voucher firms for cartel formation, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website.

The paper reports that the inquiry focuses on the four key players in the six billion euro French meal voucher market: Ticket Restaurant (Edenred EDEN.PA), Chèque Restaurant (Sodexo EXHO.PA), Chèque de Table (Natixis Intertitres) and Chèque Déjeuner (Up).

LVMH:

LVMH reported on Wednesday sales for Q3 up at 13.3 billion euros, beating analysts’ estimates.

PHILIPS:

Gave an update on its Q3 performance.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....