French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BIC:

French pens, razors and pocket lighter maker BIC cut its full-year sales forecast on Friday, blaming a weak U.S. lighter market for the latest in a series of disappointing results.

FAGRON:

Fagron announced on Friday that Waterland and Baltisse had successfully completed the private placement of shares of Fagron.

NV BEKAERT:

Bekaert announced on Friday an early closure of bond issue for 200 million euros.

SOCGEN:

Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France’s third-biggest lender, has ditched a plan for a securities joint venture in China in favour of a wholly owned subsidiary, as Beijing said foreign ownership limits on the country’s giant financial industry would be gone by the end of next year.

TOTAL:

French energy giant Total SA will buy a 37.4% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas, as it looks to capitalise on the South Asian country’s push for cleaner sources of energy.

US-CHINA TRADE WAR:

The United States and China agreed on Friday to the first phase of a trade deal covering agricultural purchases, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections, and averting a threatened tariff hike, but President Donald Trump said more needed to be negotiated.

VIRBAC:

Virbac raised on Friday its annual revenue growth target to between 5% and 7% year-on-year, having reported 12.2-percent rise in third-quarter revenue at constant FX, boosted by performance in Europe, the United Stated and Asia-Pacific.

