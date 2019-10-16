French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAPGEMINI, ALTRAN:

Capgemini said on Tuesday that the friendly tender offer for Altran, at a price of 14 euros per share, will open on October 16.

D’IETEREN:

D’Ieteren announced on Tuesday it revised upward its FY 2019 guidance.

PUBLICIS:

French advertising company won a contract with Disney, the New York Times reported.

VILMORIN & CIE:

Vilmorin & Cie reported on Tuesday a consolidated net income for FY up at 77.9 million euros.

