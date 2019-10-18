French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS:

Accorhotels announced on Thursday a revenue for Q3 up at 1.05 billion euros.

BOLLORE:

Bollore reported on Thursday a revenue for Q3 up at 6.17 million euros.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac Darty published on Thursday a revenue for Q3 up at 1.8 billion euros.

ICADE:

Icade published on Thursday a nine-month revenue down at 1.02 billion euros.

RENAULT:

France’s Renault on Thursday cut its revenue guidance for 2019 further and lowered its profitability forecast, citing difficulties in markets such as Turkey and Argentina as carmakers grapple with a broad-based slump in auto sales.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

Raised 2022 financial objectives.

THALES:

Thales cut its 2019 revenue growth forecast on Thursday due mainly to slow sales of commercial satellites and production delays with an Australian military vehicle project.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi said on Thursday that investors other than China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd had shown interest in buying a minority stake in the French media firm’s music division Universal.

