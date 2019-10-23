French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AKZONOBEL:

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday announced a new 500 million euros ($556 million) share buyback, as cost savings and higher prices helped drive up its third-quarter core profit by 23%.

BREXIT:

Britain’s departure from the European Union was thrown into chaos on Tuesday after parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s swift timetable to ratify his exit deal, prompting him to halt the legislation while he awaits word from Brussels.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said that its overhaul plan aimed at boosting earnings was on track even though sales growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in its core French market.

CASINO:

French supermarket Casino, which is battling investor concerns over the size of its debt, announced on Tuesday it planned to raise 1.5 billion euros through additional bank lending to strengthen its finances.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage’s tollroad arm APRR reported on Tuesday a 0.8% year-on-year decrease in traffic by end-September, while its consolidated revenue, excluding construction, totalled 1.99 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

INGENICO:

Ingenico confirmed on Tuesday its 2019 financial objectives and reported a 10-percent rise in Q3 revenue on a comparable basis to 880 million euros.

KORIAN:

Korian reported on Tuesday an 8.4-percent rise in Q3 revenue to 910.3 million euros and confirmed its full-year objectives.

PSA:

Peugeot maker PSA Group on Wednesday reported higher revenue for the third quarter, as the French carmaker benefited from demand for its pricier SUV models even as its vehicles sales faltered globally.

SMCP:

SMCP named on Tuesday Elina Kousourna CEO of the De Fursac Brand.

TOTAL:

Total’s subsidiary SAFT said on Tuesday it would deploy lithium-ion energy storage system for Ergon Energy Network in Australia.

