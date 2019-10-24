French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR SA:

Accor said on Wednesday it placed 500 million euros bond issue with a 2.625% coupon.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Higher Q3 revenues.

ALTEN SA:

Alten posted on Wednesday third quarter revenue of 1.94 billion euros, up 16.9% year-on-year.

ATOS:

* French President Emmanuel Macron proposed Atos’ CEO Thierry Breton to be France’s new EU commissioner.

* Atos also confirmed its targets and said it would be buying German company X-Perion.

COFACE SA:

Coface reported on Wednesday 9-month results, with net income up 19% year-on year.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

Posted higher Q3 results.

HERMES:

Sales growth at Birkin-handbag maker Hermes picked up pace in the third quarter despite protests in Hong Kong, a key shopping hub, thanks to buoyant demand within the rest of China.

SCOR:

Posted higher 9-month net profits.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

Schneider Electric on Thursday posted an organic revenue growth of 3.1% in its third quarter, underpinned by strong performances in its energy management segment.

STMICROELECTRONICS:

Posted Q3 results.

TARKETT SA:

Tarkett reported on Wednesday third quarted results, with positive sales organic growth of 2.6%.

TECHNIPFMC :

Reported quarterly results.

WORLDLINE SA:

Worldline posted on Wednesday third quarted revenue of 589.3 million euros and confirmed its 2019 objectives.

