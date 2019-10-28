French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BREXIT:

Boris Johnson’s government stepped up pressure on lawmakers on Sunday to back the prime minister’s bid to hold an early election and break the Brexit impasse, saying Britain was being held “hostage” by parliament.

EUROFINS:

Confirmed its outlook as it posted higher Q3 revenues.

EXMAR NV:

Exmar published on Friday its 9-month results, with third quarter EBIT of 5.5 million dollars.

PHILIPS:

Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core earnings rose 2.6% in the third quarter to 583 million euros ($646.3 million), as demand for its medical equipment remained strong around the globe.

