French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABI:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, suffered a greater than expected fall in core profit in the fourth quarter last year and forecast muted growth in 2020 due in part to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

AMG:

AMG reported a 22% fall in its fourth-quarter revenues to $268.6 million, but confirmed its 2020 forecasts despite temporary disruptions in aerospace supply chain resulting from Boeing 737 MAX issues and an uncertain impact of the coronavirus.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour said on Thursday that its turnaround plan was well on track and raised its cost savings goal, after Europe’s largest retailer delivered cost cuts of 1.030 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2019 and a higher free cash flow.

EIFFAGE SA:

French construction group Eiffage announced its full-year results with an operating profit on ordinary activities up at 2 billion euros.

FNAC DARTY:

Fnac Darty reported a full-year revenue down at 7.35 billion euros and confirmed their long-term objectives.

IPSOS SA:

France-based research company Ipsos’s full-year operating margin was up at 198.7 million euros, it said.

SAFRAN:

France’s Safran posted a stronger-than-expected rise in 2019 core profit led by jet engine spare parts, but warned of flat-to-lower 2020 revenue, hit by Boeing’s BA.N 737 MAX grounding crisis.

SCOR:

Posted higher annual net income.

VILMORIN & CIE SA:

Vilmorin & Cie reported a half-year net loss of 63.4 million euros.

VIVENDI SA:

A Dutch court on Wednesday rejected a request by France’s Vivendi to suspend Mediaset’s plans to create a pan-European broadcasting holding company, an official document seen by Reuters showed.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....