French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

Ahold Delhaize’s shareholders agreed to propose a dividend for 2019.

AIRBUS SE:

Airbus cut production across the board due to the coronavirus crisis.

BOLLORE SE:

Bollore proposed to acquire all the shares of Blue Solutions.

CAPGEMINI SE:

Capgemini successfully priced a 3.5 billion euro bond issue.

