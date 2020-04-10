French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM said that despite cost-cutting measures to stave off the impact of the coronavirus crisis, it expects it will be short of cash in the third quarter, but said it was confident that the French and Dutch governments would support the group.

EU/CORONAVIRUS RESCUE PLAN:

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies but left open the question of how to finance recovery in the bloc headed for a steep recession.

PEUGEOT SA:

PSA and Fiat said they were working on closing their alliance deal despite the coronavirus crisis.

RENAULT SA <RENA,PA>:

Renault cancelled its dividend for 2019 because of the coronavirus crisis.

SUEZ SA:

Suez announced it would decrease its dividend to 0.45 euro per share.

TOTAL SA:

CQC and Total announced a multi-year collaboration.

