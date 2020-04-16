French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports de Paris reported on Wednesday March traffic figures, saying that the group’s total traffic was down 28.2% compared to the previous year.

FRANCE/CORONAVIRUS:

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France jumped by 1,438 or 9.1% to 17,167 in the biggest single-day increase as a number of nursing homes reported cumulative tolls following the three-day Easter weekend, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

VINCI SA:

Vinci said on Wednesday the number of passengers fell 20.9% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, with a total of 45.3 million passengers handled in the VINCI Airports network..

VIRBAC SA:

Virbac reported on Wednesday first quarter revenue up 14.3% at comparable exchange rates, adding that it anticipates a slowdown in activity in the coming months.

