French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR: Europe’s largest hotel group reported on Wednesday a 17% drop in first-quarter sales to 768 million euros.

COVIVIO: France-based real estate investment wich reported a group share revenue down at 158 million euros, approved a 4.80 euros dividend on Wednesday.

INGENICO: Financial transaction systems producer revised it’s 2020 outlook, despite a first-quarter revenu up 4% to 658 million euros.

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM: Online food delivery operator launched on Wednesday an accelerated bookbuild of 400 million euros new shares and a concurrent offering of convertible bonds in the aggregate principal amount of 300 millions euros .

VOLTALIA: French renewable electricity provider maintained on Wednesday it’s 2020 core profit target of between 160 and 180 million euros.

