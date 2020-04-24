French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI. French drugmaker confirmed its 2020 outlook on Friday after posting stronger first-quarter results led by its specialty care unit and demand for its medicines to treat pain and fever in the light of the new coronavirus outbreak.

AIR LIQUIDE says total revenue down at 5.37 billion euros, adding the second quarter will be “highly impacted” by the coronavirus crisis.

SOPR.PA says ales up 4.5%, at 1,14 billion euros, in the first quarter of 2020 and the consultancy, systems integration and application outsourcing company said it expected the impact of the coronavirus crisis to be “more pronounced” in the second quarter after a 10 million impact in March.

ORPEA. Care home operator has decided not to propose the distribution of its 2019 dividend.

AGTA RECORD: Switzerland-based homebuilding and construction supplies company reported on Thursday a 3.7% drop in first-quarter turnover to 91.7 millions euros.

BOUYGUES: CEO Martin Bouygues declared on Thursday the cut of his 2020 total compensation by 25 %. French conglomerate also signed an agreement with Vauban Infrastructure Partners to ramp up roll-out of fibre in medium dense areas.

BUREAU VERITAS: French testing and certification group first-quarter revenue was impacted by -3% at 1.14 billion euros, mostly from Chinese operations.

CARMILA: First-quarter rent retained same trends as 2019 said real estate investment company on Thursday, with a net rental income at 82.7 million euros.

CASINO: Retailer which also controls Brazil’s Grupo Pao de Acucar, posted first-quarter sales up 7.9% at 8.294 billion euros.

COFACE: Credit insurance company based in France, which reported on Thursday a 370 million euros revenue up 0.9%, anticipates an increase in claims over the coming months and a decline in its financial income.

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN: French construction materials group canceled 2019 dividend on Thursday while reporting a first-quarter revenue down 4.9% to 9.36 billion euros.

EURONEXT: Pan-European stock market operator reported on Thursday the acquisition of 70% of VP Securities, the Danish central security depository, doubling it’s depository business’ size.

GECINA: France-based real estate investment trust first-quarter total gross rents rose 2.4 % at 168.1 million euros.

IPSOS: French research company reported on tuesday a first-quarter revenue flat year-on-year at constant exchange rates of 428.7 million euros.

LISI: COVID-19 impacted first-quarter revenue by -10.6% to 397.9 million euros, said aerospace and automotive components manufacturer on Thursday.

STEF: Pan-European fefrigerated and frozen goods transporter reported on Thursday a first-quarter revenue down 1.1% to 793.4 millions euros.

VALEO: French automotive supplier withdrew 2020 financial objectives on Thursday, while reporting a first-quarter revenue down 7% to 4.49 billion euros and a 0.2 euros dividend.

VILMORIN & CIE: Fourth-quarter revenue was up 6% to 1.1 million euros, “certainly partly due to anticipated orders”, said on Thurday French crop producer, mentioning incertainty as for 2019-2020 fiscal year objectives.

VINCI: Global motorways and airports operator sees worsening revenue drop in the months ahead, while reporting flat first-quarter revenue at 9.7 billion euros.

