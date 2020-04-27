French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

* European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA issued a bleak assessment of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, telling the company’s 135,000 employees to brace for potentially deeper job cuts and warning its survival is at stake without immediate action.

* Boeing Co on Saturday pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Brazil’s Embraer , unraveling years of work on a transformative move driven by expanding competition with Europe’s Airbus.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM AIR.PA secured 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in French government aid on Friday, as the airline industry struggles to survive the coronavirus crisis that has all but halted passenger traffic across much of the world.

ALTEN:

First semester business activity might decline by 9% due to the new coronavirus, said on Friday French IT services and consulting company, while reporting a first-quarter revenue up 7.3% to 643.3 million euros.

CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE:

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 242 to 22,856, the health ministry said on Sunday, as the government prepares to see how it might ease a national lockdown that has been in place since mid-March.

EDF:

Moody’s cut its rating on EDF to negative.

ICADE:

Coronavirus impacted the real estate firm’s first-quarter consolidated revenue by -10% to 271.9 million euros.

RENAULT:

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told TF1 on April 24 that France was working on an aid deal of around 5 billion euros for Renault.

SOLVAY:

Received approval to use PROXITANE® AHC, a concentrated liquid disinfectant, against COVID-19, said the Belgian chemicals group on Friday.

TOTAL:

French energy major Total TOTF.PA said on Sunday that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected.

