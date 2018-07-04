French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

EUROFINS: Eurofins Scientific announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Laboratoire de Bromatologie de l’Ouest (LBO) extending its network of food testing laboratories in France

GECINA:

Set up a 100 million euros sustainable improvement loan with Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank (CACIB), with a maturity of 7.5 years (January 2026)

GTT:

Concluded a contract with the norwegian shipyard vard for the supply of lng tanks for the ponant icebreaker with a delivery of ship planned in 2021

PSA:

Carmaker PSA is looking to sell part of the research and development arm of its Opel affiliate as part of efforts to restore profitability to the loss-making unit, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

“No decisions have been taken yet,” PSA said in a statement.

RENAULT/PSA:

Carmakers PSA and Renault are vying to offer a car sharing scheme in Paris to replace Autolib, the electric car sharing service run by French tycoon Vincent Bollore’s group that was recently ditched by local authorities after a dispute.

TOTAL:

A consortium of U.S. Exxon Mobil, France’s Total and Hellenic Petroleum has been awarded a tender to explore for oil and gas off Greece, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

