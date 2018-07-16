French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

July 16 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat at 0630 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Airbus is close to a deal to sell A350 long-haul jets to Taiwanese start-up StarLux Airlines, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ALTICE:

Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe has refinanced and extended the maturity for part of its debt, as part of a restructuring plan aimed at improving its fortunes after concerns over debts and its SFR arm hit its shares last year.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo announced on Friday the acquisition of MC Oisterwijk, a medical office building located in oisterwijk near Tilburg, for an amount of approximately 3 million euros.

PSA:

The German transport ministry confirmed on Sunday that the country’s federal motor vehicle authority (KBA) is conducting an official hearing into the emissions technology used in three models of car made by Opel.

SAFRAN:

Aircraft engine maker CFM is confident it will meet a target to deliver 1,100 LEAP engines this year, despite still being a few weeks behind schedule, executives said on Saturday.

CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran, had said in May it was 4-6 weeks behind schedule.

WENDEL:

Allied Universal, a U.S company handling security and facility services, has agreed to buy rival company U.S Security Associates (USSA) for around $1 billion.

The acquisition was announced by French investment company Wendel, which has a stake in Allied Universal.

