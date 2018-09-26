French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

AccorHotels’ new Middle East and Africa CEO is taking aim at rivals including Radisson as he looks to capitalise on a billion-dollar war chest to further the biggest European hotel operator’s expansion in sub-Saharan Africa.

BPCE/NATIXIS:

France’s cooperative lender BPCE said on Tuesday it had opened talks with Moroccan bank BCP to sell its African banks as part of a reorganisation under its new chief executive.

EDF:

French power utility Electricite de France SA said on Tuesday it has shut down a General Electric Co turbine at its Bouchain power plant for one month due to a turbine blade issue that has shut down similar plants in the United States.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

French voters growing restless to see the fruits of President Emmanuel Macron’s reform drive will need to wait at least another year for the full impact, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

TOTAL:

Oil and gas major Total, said on Tuesday it expected deepwater oil and gas operations to make a strong contribution to its output and cash flow thanks to major developments in the West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea region, Brazil and U.S. Gulf area.

