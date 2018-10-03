French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Casino’s boss Jean-Charles Naouri hit back against the hedge funds shorting his company’s stock in an interview given to the Financial Times. He reiterated that there were no plans for any partial sale to Amazon and no plans to merge with Carrefour .

FRENCH POLITICS:

France’s Emmanuel Macron was forced to accept his interior minister’s resignation on Tuesday after early ally Gerard Collomb insisted he wanted to step down despite the president having rejected his resignation less than 24 hours earlier.

VIVENDI/TELECOM ITALIA:

Telecom Italia (TIM) has spent 2.41 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in Italy’s fifth-generation mobile auction in a move expected to raise debt at the former telecom monopolist.

