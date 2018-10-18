French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

To sell some real estate assets for 180 mln euros.

CARREFOUR:

Carrefour said on Wednesday it was confident its overhaul plan was on track after sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, reflecting improving sales in its core French and Brazilian markets.

PERNOD:

Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 10.4 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand in China and India and despite slower growth in its main market in the United States.

PUBLICIS:

France’s Publicis regained some footing in the third-quarter as the addition of new global clients pulled up sales in what remains a challenging market for traditional advertising groups.

THALES:

Thales expects to reach the top end of its financial goals for the year, the French company said as it posted accelerating nine-month revenues led by defence activities.

