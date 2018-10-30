French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas, French largest listed bank, posted higher third quarter profits that met market forecasts, as a relatively strong performance at its international services unit offset weakness at its investment banking and retail bank arms.

BUREAU VERITAS/WENDEL:

Wendel announced on Monday the sale of 4.73 pct of Bureau Veritas’ share capital.

SMCP:

SMCP, the company behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter sales, with the Americas overtaking Asia as its biggest driver of growth, and kept its forecasts for more growth.

SUEZ:

French waste and water group Suez said its core earnings in the first nine months of the year rose 6.7 percent to 2.05 billion euros ($2.33 billion), boosted by a strong performance at its key European recycling division.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....