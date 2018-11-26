French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CMA CGM:

Ceva Logistics upgraded its 2021 expectations and announced the acquisition of CMA CGM Log. CMA CGM also pre-announced a tender offer for Ceva shares.

FRENCH POLITICS/PROTESTS:

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will meet retailers and insurers on Monday to assess the economic impact of nationwide protests against rising fuel costs, he said on Sunday.

ICADE:

Confirmed its 2018 guidance and announced new goals in the general property sector.

RENAULT:

Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s board will meet on Monday to remove Carlos Ghosn from his role as chairman after his arrest and ouster from alliance partner Nissan Motor Co last week for alleged financial misconduct.

ST GOBAIN:

French construction materials group Saint Gobain launched a new business strategy and management structure which it said would improve margins and result in more cost savings.

