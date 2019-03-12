French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ADP:

France would keep around 20 percent of ADP in any ADP privatisation deal, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told France Info radio.

BREXIT:

Prime Minister Theresa May won legally binding Brexit assurances from the European Union on Monday in a last ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

SANOFI:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved expanded use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA’s eczema drug Dupixent to include patients aged between 12 and 17, a boost for both the companies in the world’s largest market for drugs.

VIVENDI:

France’s Vivendi and activist investor Elliott sparred on Monday over how to relaunch Italy’s debt-laden Telecom Italia (TIM), trading accusations ahead of a TIM shareholder vote on March 29.

