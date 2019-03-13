French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BREXIT:

British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union divorce deal on Tuesday, thrusting Britain deeper into crisis and forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

AIRPLANE MAKERS/AIRLINES:

The European Union’s aviation safety regulator on Tuesday suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing 737 MAX and the U.S. Senator who chairs a panel overseeing aviation suggested the United States take similar action following a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

Separately, Boeing said it had delivered 95 planes during January and February, two higher than a year earlier, with its best-selling 737 MAX jets accounting for nearly half of the deliveries.

BEFIMMO:

Befimmo said on Tuesday it had obtained public tender for works to design, build and deliver building for Flemish Authorities in Brussels.

GL EVENTS:

GL Events reported on Tuesday a rise in its full-year EBITDA to 150.4 million euros and said it expected over 7 percent growth in revenue for 2019.

GTT:

GTT said on Tuesday it was notified by Samsung Heavy Industries for tank design of two LNG carriers for Celsius Tankers.

MAISONS DU MONDE:

Maisons du Monde said on Tuesday it aimed in 2019 for a 10-percent sales growth and an EBITDA margin above 13 percent of sales, having reported 2018 EBITDA up at 148 million euros.

ROTHSCHILD:

Rothschild reported a 23 percent rise in annual net profits for 2018, although it warned of tougher conditions ahead in 2019 as issues such as Brexit weigh on markets.

Separately, Francois Perol, managing partner at investment bank Rothschild & Co, expects competition in the investment banking businesses to become “more intense” in the EU markets after Brexit as many financial institutions will relocate bankers outside the U.K.

RUBIS:

Rubis reported on Tuesday a 6 percent rise in full-year EBIT and said it was confident of its ability to continue generating organic growth and pursue its acquisitions policy.

