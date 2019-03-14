French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Deliveries of Boeing’s best-selling 737 MAX jets were effectively frozen on Wednesday, though production continued, after the United States joined a global grounding of the narrowbody model over safety concerns, industry sources said.

BREXIT:

The British parliament on Wednesday rejected leaving the European Union without a deal, further weakening Prime Minister Theresa May and paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June.

CASINO:

French retailer Casino, which is battling investor concerns over its high debts, raised its targets regarding asset disposals and vowed to boost profits in its core French market under a three-year strategy plan.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Essilor on Wednesday objected to the proposed transfer of some operational functions within the group’s governance structure. It said that the top shareholder’s proposals were not in the merger agreement.

LAGARDERE:

Lagardere announced its FY results on Wednesday. Group recurring EBIT came in at 401 million euros and the company proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros per share.

VINCI:

