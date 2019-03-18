French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATOS/INGENICO/WORLDLINE:

U.S.-based fintech group Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) has agreed to buy payment processor Worldpay for $34.83 billion, as it looks to bulk up in a rapidly changing industry.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Sold a 4.9 perecnt stake in Banque Saudi Fransi for around 440 million euros.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

France’s prime minister will present plans on Monday to crack down on rioters, his office said, after a new flare-up of violence linked to the yellow vest protest movement.

Rioters set fire to a bank and ransacked stores on Paris’s Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday, in a new flare-up of violence as France’s yellow vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his pro-business reforms entered a fourth month.

RENAULT:

Renault and Nissan must streamline decision-making in the car-making alliance and boosting the companies’ cross-shareholding is not currently in their plans, Renault’s chairman said in comments published on Sunday.

