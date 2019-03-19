French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AXA:

French insurer AXA on Monday said it put 40 million shares of AXA Equitable Holdings on sale through a secondary offering as part of its plan to gradually divest from its U.S. life insurance business.

FFP:

FFP reported on Monday 2018 NAV per share of 150.3 euros, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.6%; said FFP’s Board will propose an ordinary dividend of 2.15 euros per share.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France’s prime minister said Paris’s police chief had been sacked and that the government would shut down “yellow vest” protests if violent groups were identified among the ranks of “yellow vest” protesters.

ILIAD:

Telecoms operator Iliad cut its cash-flow target for 2020 in France after a challenging year marked by heavy market promotions that hit revenues, and it added it was considering selling part of its mobile assets.

IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT:

Immobiliere Dassault published on Monday its annual results, with net income up at 29.9 million euros and rental income down at 14.8 million euros.

PSA:

The Peugeot family, one of the three leading shareholders of French car maker PSA, would support a new acquisition if an opportunity presented itself, the president of Peugeot familiy holding company FFP told French daily Les Echos in an interview.

VIRBAC:

Virbac published on Monday its 2018 financial results, with net profit Group share up at 20.1 million euros, and annual revenue of 868.9 million euros, up by 4.5% at constant rates compared with 2017.

