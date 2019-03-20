French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 20 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Bond issue worth up to 500 mln euros.

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES:

Akka Technologies reported on Tuesday a net income for FY up at 53.1 million euros.

BPOST:

BPost published on Tuesday a total operating income for Q4 up at 1,131.6 million euros.

DOCTOLIB:

Franco-German start-up Doctolib, an online booking platform for doctors, has raised 150 million euros from a pool of investors led by U.S. venture capital giant General Atlantic, it said on Tuesday.

EURAZEO/MONCLER:

Eurazeo sold off its stake in Moncler for around 445 million euros.

HERMES:

Handbag maker Hermes, one of the luxury brands still riding high on strong demand from Asian clients, said on Wednesday it had not observed any change in sales trends so far this year.

TOTAL:

A.P. Moller-Maersk sold 17.3 mln shares in Total.

