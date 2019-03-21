French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM:

The French government said it bought 71.45 million euros worth of convertible bonds issued by the French airline.

DASSAULT AVIATION:

Three investigations were opened following the ejection of the rear passenger of a jet fighter Rafale at its takeoff.

ELIOR:

Europe’s third-largest catering group announced it has recently entered into exclusive discussions with PAI Partners concerning a potential sale of its concession catering activities.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA:

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica who is now the largest shareholder and the executive chairman of the combined group, accused executives from Essilor of violating the merger agreement and threatened to respond.

ORANGE:

The CEO Stephane Richard downplayed his role in the disputed 2008 arbitration in favor of Bernard Tapie in his litigation with Credit Lyonnais.

SMCP:

SMCP, the group behind fashion brands Sandro and Maje, posted higher annual profits on Thursday and expressed confidence of further growth in 2019 despite volatile macroeconomic conditions.

Swiss group Maus Freres, the owner of Lacoste and Aigle, entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire SMCP’s peer The Kooples.

STALLERGENES:

French healthcare group Stallergenes has agreed to a 730 million euro ($834 million) takeover by the Waypoint/Ares Life Sciences vehicle of Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, the companies said on Thursday.

TOTAL:

The board has proposed total 2018 compensation for CEO Patrick Pouyanne of 3.1 million euros, compared with 3.8 million in 2017.

