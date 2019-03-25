French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM:

The African Development Bank Group said that two General Electric subsidiaries, former parts of Alstom which were found to have engaged in bribery and fraud in 2006 and 2011, would be temporarily barred from bidding on power contracts as part of a settlement of misconduct cases. GE acquired the units in 2015.

CARREFOUR:

S&P revised Carrefour to rating ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ and also revised outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in Paris and clashes broke out in other French cities on Saturday during the 19th consecutive weekend of “yellow vest” protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

PSA:

The Wall Street Journal reported that PSA has approached Fiat Chrysler this year to defend the idea of a rapprochement between the two groups and that Fiat Chrysler has rejected this approach.

SAINT-GOBAIN, WENDEL:

The France’s AMF announced that on March 15 Wendel passed below the threshold of 5% of the voting rights of Saint-Gobain.

SANOFI:

The FDA declined to approve a drug developed by Sanofi and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals intended for use with insulin in patients with type 1 diabetes.

VALEO:

Moody’s downgraded Valeo to Baa3 from Baa2.

