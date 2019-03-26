French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus signed a deal worth tens of billions of dollars on Monday to sell 300 aircraft to China, coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping and matching a China record held by U.S. rival Boeing.

BNP PARIBAS/EURAZEO:

Eurazeo announced on Monday a strategic partnership with CIC and BNP Paribas to manage a 1 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros fund.

FRANCE/CHINA:

France signed 15 business contracts with China worth billions of euros on Monday, including a 300-plane order with Airbus and a 1 billion euro contract for EDF to build an offshore wind farm in China, the French presidency said.

LEGRAND:

Company CEO confirmed Legrand’s financial targets and added Legrand would eye possible acqiusitions.

