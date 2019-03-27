French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

March 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABI:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev announced the pricing of 2.25 billion euros notes as well as the redemption of 1.56 billion dollars and 750 million euros notes.

COFACE SA:

Coface announced the launch of a credit-insurance offer in Greece.

FRENCH POLITICS:

The head of French President Emmanuel Macron’s party list for upcoming European elections launched her campaign on Tuesday with a potshot at Britain’s pro-Brexit leaders.

ORPEA SA:

Orpea reported on an EBITDA for FY up at 604 million euros.

RENAULT:

France’s Renault SA intends to restart merger talks with Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd within 12 months, after which it will set sight on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

VEON Ltd:

Veon announced that Telenor is offering to sell an aggregate of 85 million shares in Veon.

WENDEL SE:

Wendel has entered into a 200 million euros share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs International.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....