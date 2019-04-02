French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering renewing the mandate of ADP’s CEO, Augustin de Romanet, according to the Élysée.

AIRBUS:

The company said it has entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Alestis Aerospace to Aciturri

EURONEXT:

Euronext extended the deadline on its 6.8 billion Norwegian crown ($791 million) offer for Oslo Bors as the battle with Nasdaq for control of Norway’s stock market operator intensifies.

LATECOERE:

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in French aeronautics company Latecoere for around $106.8 million, in the latest example of activist funds targeting French companies.

ORANGE:

A French prosecutor on Monday told judges Orange chief executive Stephane Richard should face three years in jail for his alleged involvement in a disputed compensation payment made in 2008 by the state to tycoon Bernard Tapie.

PEUGEOT:

Peugeot’s Vauxhall car factory shuts for two weeks in moves planned months ago to help the firms deal with any disruption resulting from Brexit, which has since been delayed.

REMY COINTREAU:

The company announced the disposal of its distribution subsidiaries in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to Jägermeister.

RENAULT:

Renault has alerted French prosecutors to payments made to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman under former Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.

SPIE:

The company signed an agreement to acquire Christof Electrics.

THALES:

French aerospace and defence electronics group Thales said it had completed its previously announced 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion) takeover of chipmaker Gemalto, boosting Thales’ presence in the booming security services market.

