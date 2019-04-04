French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AGEAS:

Ageas announced a successful placement of Tier 2 notes for the amount of 500 million euros.

EURAZEO:

The company announced the signing of the acquisition agreement of the Italian group Nolan by 2 Ride Holding.

RENAULT:

Japanese prosecuters arrested ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn again on Thursday on suspicion of trying to enrich himself at the automaker’s expense, in a stunning twist that media reports linked to payments to an Omani dealer.

Renault blocked former chief executive Carlos Ghosn’s pension on Wednesday, as the French carmaker said an internal probe had identified “questionable and concealed practices” by the fallen auto industry hero.

