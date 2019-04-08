French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

April 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Posted higher March passenger numbers although the March load factor edged lower.

ENGIE PA>:

France’s Engie has closed an agreement with a group of banks to finance 70 percent of its gas pipeline acquisition from Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Engie’s Brazilian head told Reuters on Saturday.

EURONEXT:

Euronext said the Norwegian financial regulator had given a positive reception to its bid for Oslo Bors.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co shareholders ousted erstwhile boss Carlos Ghosn as a director on Monday, severing his last ties with the company he rescued from near-bankruptcy two decades ago and from which he is now accused of siphoning funds.

The wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has left Japan and flown to Paris to appeal to the French government to do more to help him.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

France’s Societe Generale plans to cut about 600 jobs at its investment banking unit in Paris and a few hundred more in London and New York.

