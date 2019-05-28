French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

May 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

NEOPOST:

Neopost announced its Q1 results on Monday leaving the full year outlook unchanged. Consolidated sales came in at EUR 266 mln, an organic increase of 2.9% from last year.

RENAULT:

Fiat Chrysler pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault on Monday to tackle the costs of far-reaching technological and regulatory changes by creating the world’s third-biggest automaker. Renault said it was studying the proposal from Italian-American FCA with interest, and considered it friendly.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi's pay-TV group Canal Plus said on Monday it would buy European rival M7 for about EUR 1 bln ($1.12 billion) from private equity firm Astorg.