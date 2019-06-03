French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO:

Moody’s downgraded Casino’s ratings to B1, with a negative outlook.

FRENCH POLITICS:

The leader of France’s centre-right opposition Les Republicains political party Laurent Wauquiez said on Sunday he will quit as the party’s president after it recorded its lowest score ever in last week’s European parliament elections.

FRENCH ‘YELLOW VESTS’ PROTESTS:

The number of “yellow vest” demonstrators marching against high living costs in France dwindled on Saturday following several weeks of waning turnout, more than six months into the protests against President Emmanuel Macron.

LVMH:

LVMH’s Sephora beauty chain said it will close all its U.S. stores, distribution centers and corporate offices on Wednesday to conduct diversity training for employees, a move that follows a racial incident involving a Grammy-nominated singer.

RENAULT:

Fiat Chrysler is discussing a Renault special dividend and stronger job guarantees in a bid to persuade the French government to back its proposed merger between the carmakers, sources close to the discussions said.

