French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 10 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AMUNDI/CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole deputy CEO Xavier Musca told Il Sole newspaper in an interview over the weekend that the French bank excluded cross-border mergers with banks in other European countries but was ready to “evaluate a further dimensional leap in asset management” with Amundi.

EURONEXT/OSLO BORS VPS Holding:

Euronext announced on Friday it controled 97.7% of Oslo Børs VPS capital.

FRENCH PROTESTS:

Minor clashes broke out on Saturday during the 30th consecutive weekend of “yellow vests” anti-government protests in France, although the numbers of demonstrators remained well below earlier peaks.

RENAULT:

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France is ready to cut its stake in Renault SA in order to consolidate Renault’s partnership with Nissan Motor Co, Agence France Press (AFP) reported on Saturday.

TF1:

TF1 had bumper viewing figures for the French women’s soccer World Cup game on the evening of June 7, reported industry data monitoring body Mediametrie.

