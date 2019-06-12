French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports de Paris announced on Tuesday issue of 800 million euros 15-year new bond.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

French technology company Dassault Systemes said it had agreed to buy Medidata Solutions, a U.S. software company dealing in the sphere of clinical trials, in a deal worth $5.8 billion on an enterprise value basis.

FRENCH POLITICS:

President Emmanuel Macron will seek on Wednesday to rebuild momentum behind his measures to shake up the French economy now that yellow vest protests against him are abating and his popularity is picking up.

RENAULT:

Renault’s recent push to block a governance overhaul at Nissan Motor Co has put the Franco-Japanese automaking alliance in jeopardy, a person familiar with Nissan’s thinking told Reuters.

