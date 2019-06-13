French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

Announced material progress regarding the sale of the Orbis division.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor’s chief executive said on Thursday he would discuss differences in views over the automaker’s plan to reform its governance directly with Renault, calling the French car maker an important shareholder and partner, Jiji news agency reported.

SOITEC:

Forecast higher sales and growth.

THALES:

French defence electronics group Thales raised its profitability target for 2019 as it factored in the contribution of the recently-acquired Gemalto business.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....