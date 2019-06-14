French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE SA: Air Liquide announced on Thursday the acquisition of Medidis in the Netherlands.

COFINIMMO SA: Cofinimmo announced on Thursday the acquisition, through a subsidiary, of the Nebo healthcare site in The Hague.

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE SA: EDF said on Thursday it acquired 100% of the capital of German company energy2market.

GL EVENTS SA: Gl Events said on Thursday it signed 5 contracts for a turnover of 70 million euros and raised its revenue growth target for 2019.

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ SA: GTT announced on Thursday it received an order from HHI to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers. THALES SA: Thales said on Thursday it has been contracted by East-West Connectors to provide its SelTrac™ Communications Based Train Control system for the City of Ottawa’s Stage 2 O-Train Confederation Line Extension project.

