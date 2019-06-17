French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS/PARIS AIR SHOW:

Safety concerns, trade wars and growing security tensions in the Gulf are dampening spirits at the world’s largest planemakers as they arrive at this week’s Paris Airshow with little to celebrate despite bulging order books.

CASINO

Brazilian retail veteran Michael Klein and his family on Friday gained control of appliance retailer Via Varejo SA from retailer GPA SA in an auction.

KERING SA:

Kering said it is to buy back about 0.5% of oustanding shares.

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL SA:

Manutan International acquired Kruizinga company.

RENAULT

Nissan Motor Co is considering giving its alliance partner Renault SA some seats on planned oversight committees after the French automaker expressed discontent with the envisioned governance reform, a source said.

SAINT GOBAIN SA:

Saint-Gobain cancelled 6 million shares.

