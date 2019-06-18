French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS/PARIS AIR SHOW:

Airbus reported several deals and orders during the Paris Airshow on Monday. Among others, the Group announced the launch of a long-range version of its A321neo jet.

EURONEXT NV:

Euronext announced on Monday that its shareholders agreement was renewed for two years.

FFP SA:

FFP acquired a stake in SIGNA prime selection.

KERING SA:

Named Bartolomeo Rongone as Bottega Veneta CEO.

KORIAN:

Korian announced on Monday the amendment and the extension of its syndicated loan.

RALLYE:

Rallye reported on Monday the opening of a safeguard proceedings for its subsidiary Alpétrol.

VILMORIN & CIE SA:

Vilmorin & Cie completed two transactions on Monday. The Issue of a private “Schuldschein” placement of 250 million euros and the implementation of a new syndicated bank loan of 300 million euros.

VIVENDI SA:

Vivendi cancelled 50 million treasury shares, representing 3.82% of its share capital.

