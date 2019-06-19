French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

June 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would order 10 Airbus SE A321XLR jets, taking its total A320neo family order to 109 jets.

ALTICE :

Altice could sell its Teads video advertising service, Les Echos reported.

EDF:

EDF’s CEO said that redoing certain weldings on Flamanville EPR will lead to delay in startup.

EURONEXT NV:

Euronext completed the acquisition of Oslo Børs.

RENAULT:

Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to give seats in its four proposed committees to alliance partner Renault SA’s chief executive and chairman, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

